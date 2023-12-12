Going Back: 45 to 9 to... 45?

A cop who became famous for switching to a 9mm with 145 rounds on his person after a gunfight returns to a .45.

In 2008, Tim Gramins of the Skokie, Illinois Police Department engaged in a one-on-one gunfight with a heavily armed robber. It lasted for almost a full minute, during which 54 shots were fired: 21 by the would-be cop-killer from an S&W 5906 9mm and a Bersa .380 and 33 by Gramins from his GLOCK 21. He put fourteen 230-grain .45 caliber Speer Gold Dots into his opponent, and the man was still trying to murder him when Gramins steadied down and carefully aimed three shots into the man’s head. Two of them smashed the thug’s maxilla-facial structure before Gramins’ final bullet reached the brain, ending the fight. Prior hits had struck heart, lungs and kidney, but the opponent had remained up and running — a mortally wounded opponent who “didn’t know he was dead yet.”

Having ended the fight with only a few rounds left, Tim changed hardware and became famous as “the cop who carries 146 rounds on duty.” He went to a GLOCK 17 with 17+1 rounds of 124-grain Gold Dot 9mm +P, three more 17-round magazines in a Safariland triple pouch, a couple of 33-round mags attached to his body armor, and another 10+1 in his backup G26.