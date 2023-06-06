Red dot optical sights are the hottest police service pistol trend in America today. Not surprisingly, how to train with them has become an equally hot topic among law enforcement instructors. When the Grantham, New Hampshire Police Department decided to make the switch, it had at the helm a chief who had been a firearms instructor for many years. Chief John Parsons explains, “We had been very happy with the S&W M&P45s we had issued since 2015. We chose to replace them with the M&P 2.0 optics ready pistol, in the same .45 ACP caliber, with 4.5″ barrel and suppressor-height night sights.”

Why stay with .45 at a time when American police are returning in droves to the 9mm? Parsons explains, “Our officers are confident and competent with their .45s. In our jurisdiction, we’ve had to put down moose hit by vehicles, and we also have black bears. Moreover, the M&P45 is standard issue for our state troopers, with whom we work daily.” GPD’s issue duty load is 230-grain Federal HST, which has earned a splendid reputation for getting its job done.

However, holsters became an issue. Holster makers don’t find it profitable to build scabbards for less popular guns. Safariland made the .45 holsters in the 6360 model, which had served the department well for years, but did not offer a model for an optic-equipped S&W .45.