A First Time for Everything

Walt explained in an even tone that if Jim did not return immediately with the pellets he was going to shoot him. I was aghast. Jim, for his part, turned around, kept walking backwards, and gave his brother the finger. Before I could intervene, Walt stroked the trigger.

Google informs me the Sheridan Blue Streak .20-caliber air rifle was discontinued in 2013. Trust me when I tell you that this was a mule of an air gun. Jim immediately dropped his Red Ryder and started jumping around in circles flailing his right hand. Walt apparently thought he was just kidding. I wasn’t certain myself until I saw blood tracking across his face each time he shook his injured limb.

We rushed to his side and found that the zippy steel pellet had centerpunched his distal interphalangeal joint on the middle finger of his right hand. That’s the final joint between the two articulated segments of his finger. Jim had been gripping the Red Ryder buttstock. The pellet had traversed his finger and imbedded itself in the stock beneath.

We got Jim settled down sufficiently to make an assessment. In bright light fully oxygenated blood, particularly once outside the body, can look almost black. It was all over his face and clothes and was oozing vigorously out of his finger. The far bit of his finger was now cocked off at a jaunty 20-degree angle. He was justifiably petrified.

Terror in his voice, his elder brother Walt clearly blurted out the first thing that came to his mind, “Don’t tell Daddy!”

We all now turned to Walt incredulous. Jim’s finger was leaking like a faucet, and then there was the issue of its unnatural angulation. I couldn’t fathom Walt’s dad, himself a physician, not taking note of that come dinnertime. Somebody produced a bandana, and we got the bleeding staunched. We policed up the weapons and the two brothers marched off, one to receive medical care and the other to face the consequences of his actions. Amazingly, they both survived into adulthood and developed into productive citizens.

My other buddy and I wandered off with a lot to process. I had never seen a gunshot wound before. Regardless of where life takes you — you never forget your first.

