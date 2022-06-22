Astronomical Flatulence

Yes, We’re a Bit Sensitive…

A point of personal privilege concerning Mississippi — after living all over the world, I invested quite a lot of effort in getting back here.

To the tolerant, enlightened population of both esteemed coasts, Mississippi is the nation’s dimwitted inbred third cousin. Geopolitically, we are the family member who is forever getting locked away in the basement when company comes over. Much of the nation views us as a bit of an embarrassment. To the elites we are politically, culturally, and intellectually irrelevant. Nothing good could come out of such an unenlightened backwater dump.

Well, the world does have us to thank for Blue Suede Shoes, The Sound and the Fury, FedEx, Darth Vader’s dulcet baritone, and Kermit the Frog. Elvis Presley, William Faulkner, and Jim Henson were well-known favorite sons. Britney Spears, Oprah Winfrey, and Faith Hill ably represent the fairer sex. Walter Payton, Jerry Rice, Brett Favre, and at least a couple of Mannings were pretty decent football players. Ever heard of anybody having a heart or lung transplant? Dr. James Hardy performed the first ones in the early 1960’s at the medical school I attended in Jackson.

To my friends in such rarefied locales as New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, I would like to offer a humble entreaty. Don’t presume that folks are dumber than are you simply because they didn’t grow up in some big ghastly city.

My alma mater of Ole Miss has produced 32 Rhodes Scholars. By comparison, Cornell has had 31, Georgetown 25, Johns Hopkins 21, and Rice 12. Georgia Tech and NYU made six apiece. Get over yourselves. Now, back to the space shuttle.