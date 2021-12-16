The Great White North

Anchorage doesn’t really count. Back when I lived in Fairbanks we called Anchorage the Banana Belt. Anchorage is located on the sea and benefits a bit from that balmy influence. Fairbanks, by contrast, was just insane.

The first year we were there we got 144 inches of snow. You read that right. That’s twelve feet. The coldest it got while I was there was 62 degrees below zero, and we were in the field.

It’s tough to get too worked up about your wartime mission in those kinds of temperatures. A CH47D helicopter sports a 200,000 BTU heater that runs off of jet fuel. The moment you shut that thing down the cold soaks in like some kind of monster