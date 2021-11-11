Fascinating People

Serendipity

I bumped into the guy as I negotiated a steep drop into a nameless draw. I was by then several miles into the wilderness. The man was a caricature of a classic Alaskan.

The guy was huge with a beard that had clearly required years of investment. He wore threadbare Carhartt overalls repaired in places with duct tape. He had a gigantic german shepherd for company and was packing a GI M14 rifle. I should have been terrified. Instead, I offered my hand. “Hi, I’m Will.”

There resulted a simply splendid ad hoc friendship. I tussled a bit with his hound, and we enjoyed some spirited conversation. The guy even let me shoot his rifle. He obviously didn’t get a lot of human company.

I explained that I was from Mississippi and there for military training. In return I asked him for his story. The big hairy man then grew a bit cagey.

He explained that he had suffered some unpleasantness back in the world and felt it best if he moved to Alaska for a while. He clearly was not terribly interested in elaborating. He said he lived in a cabin of his own construction a few ridges over, and that he dearly loved the Alaskan wilderness. We chewed the fat for maybe half an hour and then parted company friends.

In retrospect the guy likely ate his family or something. Back when I lived there, some 30,000 people listed their address as the Alaskan bush. That was about the same number of folks who lived in Fairbanks.

People retreat to the wilds of Alaska for a variety of reasons. Some are enamored with the natural beauty. Others just like their space. A few, however, flee to the hinterlands to escape something unpleasant. It turns out that even that last sort can make for good company if you’re friendly and a bit unduly trusting.

Subscribe To American Handgunner