Four Sentences

The sun came up the following morning just as had always been the case. The man lay in bed staring at the ceiling, memories of the previous evening’s announcement playing back and forth like some sentient thing beyond his control. He rolled over onto his right elbow, turned on the light and lifted his alarm clock. There underneath was the lottery ticket, right where he’d left it.

First there was the compressor failure then the fire, and the survival gear had gone down with the plane. It was legitimately miraculous that he had cleared the wreck with his lifejacket and waterproof radio. A sense of relief washed over him like a rejuvenating cataract as he heard the voice of the Coast Guard Petty Officer crackle in his headset. Then as he floated peacefully miles from shore he felt something quiet, dark, and large brush softly against his leg.

Bereft of hope, the empty man dried his eyes with his sleeve, retrieved the handgun from his desk drawer, and wandered onto the street in search of a secluded place to do the deed. The terrified woman stumbled suddenly out of the apartment building next door and fell unexpectedly into his arms, a nasty bruise marring her otherwise perfect cheek. Past her beautiful eyes wide with terror the man saw her assailant burst from the same door, a wicked knife in his hand. Without conscious thought the man stepped around the injured woman, pushed her safely to the side, and drew his pistol.

For some, success was a Wall Street boardroom, for others perhaps simply a beer. For this man success was far more complicated. He let his mouse slide of its own accord down the list of names until it fell upon one at random. Jotting the address down on a Post-It note he checked his pocket for his car keys, hefted the bag with the shower curtains and duct tape, and headed for the door.

The words he had rehearsed so many times turned furiously in his head. Red-tinted sunshine cascaded through the hatch as he placed one booted foot atop the first rung of the Mars lander’s crew ladder. His heart pounded and his mouth went dry with the suffocating gravitas of the moment. Then, out of the corner of his eye, he caught movement in the sand.

Light, dark, light, dark, light, dark…repeat as necessary. Squirrels rock. Woodpeckers not so much. Tree life.