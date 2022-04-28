Just Another Day at the Office: Part 1

Back Story

Whether they admit it or not, everybody gets just a little bit green on the first day of Gross Anatomy. This is where every physician starts out. Everybody from the humblest doc-in-a-box to the most rarefied neurosurgeon launches from the gross lab. It is indeed a surreal experience.

In my case, it began in a room that contained twenty-five identical stainless-steel vats. There were exactly one hundred of us in the class, so we were divided into groups of four students to a cadaver. On your first day, you walk into the lab and everything is tidy, orderly and sealed.

Each vat has a folding pressed steel cover and the cleverest lifting apparatus. Located within the vat is a perforated plate upon which the departed resides. This thing rides up and down at the will of a modest cable system. There is a lever that activates the cables to lift the plate and its remarkable cargo up and out of the formalin bath contained within the vat. Mechanical advantage keeps this from being a particularly onerous chore.

In the morning you raise your buddy up and out of the formalin preservative. In the evening you dunk them back. Leave them out too long and things tend to dry out.

I was ill-prepared for the smell. It’s not rancid or rotten. The reek of formalin in such vast quantities just seems somehow to conjure an image of living in a battery factory. It also is not terribly quick to come off. When finally I completed my Gross Anatomy ordeal I took my lab coat and just threw it away. We had planned a party wherein we might ceremonially burn them all, but who has time for that? We were all trying to survive the first year of medical school.