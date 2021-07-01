I wanted to be a military pilot for as long as I can remember. As a kid I devoured every book in our school library about World War II. I saw myself tearing about at the controls of a Lockheed P38 Lightning hunting Jerries. Alas, little kids obviously have a skewed view of war.

I was born in 1966. Flying Lightnings for Uncle Sam just wasn’t in the cards. However, I found the next best thing in Army helicopters.

I briefly considered the Air Force, but their war machines seemed too complicated. I wanted to fly, not manage. I figured Army helicopters were a better facsimile of the timeless Lightning than an F15 Eagle.

Getting there was not half the fun. It was in fact quite grueling. However, the first time I flew a helicopter for real was a magical thing indeed.

My first ride as a pilot was in a Huey, and I will be forever grateful for that. The Rotary Wing Flight School at Fort Rucker was transitioning from the piston-driven TH55 to the turbine-powered TH67 as its primary trainer. In the interim they briefly used Vietnam-era UH-1H Hueys. The first time I tugged on the up stick and felt that Lycoming T53-L-13 engine lift me free from Mother Rucker was indeed fairly epic.

You actually soloed in Hueys in pairs. I realize that’s like being partially pregnant, but it was nonetheless a thing. On the magic day with my trusty stick buddy as my copilot I took off from Lowe Army Airfield to guide that magnificent machine where I willed it.