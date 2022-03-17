Not Your Average Hunter

Randy was a dichotomous personality. A former enlisted Airborne Ranger who left the Ranger Regiment for the Warrant Officer course and flight school, he had a curious background. After his father had been killed when he was young, Randy grew up an only child raised by a working mom in a heavily-populated urban space. The infantry was his first taste of wilderness and fieldcraft.

All of us were fairly poor, at least at the beginning. Randy drove a craptastic junker Ford Pinto that bore ample preexisting dents and scars. One morning early while in flight school he was driving out to the flight line in the pre-dawn darkness and struck a little spike buck. He stopped long enough to verify that the animal was dead and then proceeded on to the airfield.

Alas, the weather was bad, so he was at loose ends until class that afternoon. Those rare free mornings were precious things indeed for young lieutenants and warrant officer candidates run ragged trying to master the fine art of tactical flying. On the drive back home he remembered the deer.

The animal was right where he’d left it. Randy tossed the cooling beast over the top of his car and headed home. He lived in post housing with his wife and children. Once at his house he strung the thing up and cleaned it in his backyard, tidying up quietly with a garden hose so as not to wake the neighbors. The meat was in the freezer before his wife got out of bed.