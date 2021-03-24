Sight Sense?

Much ado is made of sight pictures. But I remain convinced many don’t actually know what’s being bandied-about. We chatted about trigger control (“Tangling With The Trigger,” earlier) and frankly, I’m convinced trigger control is more important than sight picture. Basically, what I (and many others say) is you can have a perfect sight picture and then mess it up with a miserable trigger pull. An adequate sight picture — of some kind — is usually enough to get you by if you press the trigger marvelously.

But what is a sight picture? I think it’s many things. The classic perception is one where the front sight is in sharp focus, centered neatly between the rear’s up-rights, with the target at some degree of focus, depending upon your eye’s ability to sort all that out. And yes, if you have time, if you have the eyesight to handle it, it is a perfect sight picture. But what if you don’t have time — say a bad guy is aiming back?

That’s a question causing many trainers to get into name-calling fights on Internet forums. During my own police career, I pointed my gun at bad guys countless times. Working in a big city, there were lots of bad guys, and situations warranting the pulling-out of guns. Keep in mind I had spent many years shooting PPC matches (aimed fire, lots of time, out to 50 yards), so I was very proficient at careful, aimed fire with a handgun. Yet, during my encounters, I noticed my sight picture changed according to the situation and environment. In those early days, we had very little decent training on our agency, so most (all?) of what I picked up I learned the hard way. It really wasn’t until the late 1980s that training became at least decent on-duty.