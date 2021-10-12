Adjustments?

There are actually ways to measure the “weight” of the spring pressure using a trigger pull gauge but it’s a job best left to, as they say, “experienced gunsmiths.” Let’s go over it though so you can wrap your brain around it.

Install the sear spring, trigger, mag catch, disconnector, disconnector/sear pin and mainspring housing. Now you can see the whole shebang looking at it from the rear. Put a trigger pull gauge on the trigger and test the pull. Don’t pull it too far or you’ll start to engage the sear spring tine too. What you’re measuring here is the center (sear/disconnector) tine. it should be around 12 to 14 oz. or so on the gauge so use an accurate one. I like digital ones.

Now add the sear to the parts you’ve installed. Use your trigger pull gauge, pulling enough you engage the left (sear) tine too this time. The combined weight of both tines should be around 26-28 oz. If it isn’t you need to carefully adjust the bend angles of both the center and left tine together or one will be out of sync and might be too hard or too soft to work the part it’s handling. Overbending the springs (like any spring) can break them or worsen things so tiny bends and checking frequently is the trick here.

Clark makes a four-leg sear spring. The center tine has two “fingers” at the top. This way you can adjust pressure on the disconnector and trigger return separately and would have impressed Mr. Browning I suspect.

If you did any of this — and you really shouldn’t have unless you knew what you were up to — do a safety check at the bench. Then when you fire it, just load two or three rounds for a few mags on the odd chance you have one of those exciting “uncontrolled firing” events. If everything works out, then you’ve adjusted the sear spring correctly and safely. If not, you’re likely someone who doesn’t listen to advice and never should have tried to “fix” it to begin with, eh? You know who you are. I’m sure.

If you’d like to see us cover something else (revolvers or autos) let us know at [email protected] and we’ll do our best.

For more info: ClarkCustomGuns.com; Brownells.com, Cylinder-Slide.com; WilsonCombat.com; NighthawkCustom.com

