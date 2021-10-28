An Unfortunate Turn

I live way out in the sticks, so mine’s a half-hour commute. That’s a good thing. I get in the groove in the morning and decompress a bit at night. This way my bride doesn’t smother me in my sleep, and the dog doesn’t get kicked. Everybody wins.

On my drives I frequently listen to Max McLean read the Bible via an app on my phone. Max’s dulcet rendition of the gospels or Psalms will cure what ails you after a long day armpit deep in pestilence and tragedy. I was driving the old Jeep Cherokee my dad gave me when he grew weary of it. The price was certainly right, but that thing was loud. As a result, I had the edge of my phone pressed up against my right ear. As I recall Max was reading Paul’s letter to the Romans. That’s when my head exploded.

It felt like Superman had kung fu’d my brain. My vision went white, and I suddenly couldn’t feel anything below my nose. I knew my nose still worked, because I smelled burnt hair. I guess Jesus was occupied driving the Jeep, because I sure wasn’t doing that any longer.

The vehicle rolled to a gentle stop on the side of the road under Divine Guidance. I could no longer remember my name, gender, or species. The feed from my right ear sounded like Metallica playing live to an ocean of rabid banshees. The whole world was angled about 20 degrees to starboard. I realized later that was because I could no longer straighten my neck.

For a bit I seriously had no idea what happened. I briefly entertained the possibility God had chosen to smite me. Then I remembered Thor’s cell phone case.

So that’s what it feels like to mainline a million volts straight into your brainstem. I turned on the overhead light but couldn’t find my phone anywhere. I discovered it the following day deep underneath the passenger seat. No, I have no idea how it got there.

I retained control of my bowels throughout, something of which I am in retrospect proud. I didn’t wet my pants, either. I did, however, swallow my gum. At least I presume that’s what happened to it.

It took maybe five minutes to regain my wits sufficiently to drive. By the time I got home the world was only five degrees off plum. I thanked Jesus for not letting me die (yet again), repackaged the phone case and sent it back with a passionate remonstration to rethink the safety catch. Such is a typical day in the life of a rich and famous gun writer.

