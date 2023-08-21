Hammer Spur Happiness

After finally finding a newer TC Encore in .308, I snapped it up, looking forward to testing it in my backyard range. I scoped it with a Crimson Trace rifle scope, promptly discovering even with the supplied nifty TC Hammer Spur adjusted sideways, it was all but impossible to cock the hammer. Really?

It seemed to me it would have been an obvious issue at the factory level, but I think with S&W taking over the line some years ago and their general lack of interest in it, such things could happen. They have since closed down the TC brand, much to the dismay of fans everywhere. But I liked the idea of this stout receiver and .308 barrel, and the ability to swap barrels and calibers sweetens the deal. But I had to do something about that hammer spur situation.

The stock spur is secured to the top of the hammer with an Allen head screw. Where things went awry is the spur itself is simply too short, especially if you use a rifle-style scope with a lens bigger than an average pistol scope. Since these guns can shoot sub-1″ groups at 100 yards, I didn’t want to limit myself with a 2x pistol scope and a narrow field of view.