The Brotherhood

My piteous reverie was interrupted by a cacophony most discordant. The familiar yet tortured strains of the Happy Birthday Song came wafting across the forlorn sand. Just then the tent flap flew open and in walked three remarkably disheveled apparitions. This grating rendition bore little evidence to the more familiar melodious sort.

In walked Rus, Chris and Mike — my combat crew. We were close, as are all filthy guys grown accustomed to corporate institutionalized hardship. Rus carried in his grimy mitts a genuine Hostess Zinger festooned with a comparably genuine conflagrating birthday candle.

We had been languishing in this forsaken locale for quite some while and there wasn’t an option of jogging down to the mini-mart for a resupply of pogey bait. This Zinger, in this austere setting, was itself a most precious thing.

The guys grinned as they deposited the hallowed confection atop my rucksack along with a postcard sporting the grinning visage of a half-naked woman. The racy postcard was also not the sort of thing one tripped over in such rugged spaces. I remain to this day vexed as to how they came by these two remarkable items.

I discreetly wiped away a tear and thanked my buddies genuinely. I blew out the candle, produced my survival knife, and cut the Zinger into fourths so we could all enjoy it equally. I later covertly binned the postcard. Despite the genuine affection it represented it seemed manifestly unwise to roll back home after so long away to have my bride discover such a bawdy trinket. With more than half a century on my own personal Hobbs meter, however, this birthday stands out among them all as the best ever.