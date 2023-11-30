New Tradition

My uncle Jerry took Brad hunting in West Virginia that fall of ’78, starting a new tradition. It was a way for them to get away from their farms, bond, and spend time doing their favorite pastime — deer hunting — after the tragic loss of Donny. Brad and Jerry hunted West Virginia every year after that. I started going in 1990. In 1996, my cousin Brent started coming. Jerry was tickled, having three nephews in tow to hunt with him. But this hunt ended tragically. Jerry died on the third day while shooting at a 9-point buck during a drive. We were shocked, to say the least. He had just turned 50 a few months before and was in good shape from farming.

We continued the West Virginia hunt tradition, but it was never quite the same. My uncle Gary, Brent’s dad, started coming along up until last year. Being on oxygen for the past two years, he never ventured far from the road but still loved the woods and hunting. Even while on oxygen, he’d hunt dark to dark back in Pennsylvania. He’d strap the oxygen tank on his ATV and bring enough hose to reach his stand while the bottle remained strapped to the ATV.

Gary died a few months ago. Brad needs ankle and knee replacements. Milking cows for the past 50+ years simply wore them out. He missed the last two seasons in West Virginia. I missed the last few for various reasons.

There’s something about the death of a loved one that makes you want to repeat the past. After Gary’s funeral, I committed to going to West Virginia, as did Brad.