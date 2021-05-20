I had my own Humvee in the desert. As the Aviation liaison officer, I moved about constantly from one command to another coordinating air support. That bought me my own vehicle.

We were all just souped-up teenagers. I was once tearing across the desert wastes and launched the long-suffering vehicle completely airborne off a convenient dune. The truck crashed down on its left front wheel, blowing the tire out like a bomb. Fortunately for me, the engineers at AM General had anticipated such foolishness and equipped their vehicles with run-flat tires. I limped back to the nearest maintenance facility, hallucinated some excuse to the longsuffering maintenance NCO, and departed with a fresh wheel.

I stripped the doors and roof off my truck and stretched an old piece of tent canvas between the windscreen and the roll bar as a sunshade. I stored my gear alongside extra water and food in the back. I even scored a piece of plywood for the bed, as trying to sleep atop those corrugations was a non-starter.

It gets surprisingly cold at night in the desert, so I rigged a piece of 550 cord to the starter switch. I also affixed a length of dryer hose to the passenger-side heater register, the other end of which went into my fart sack (sleeping bag in the vulgar tongue). First thing in the morning, I could manipulate the cord and crank the truck without leaving my fart sack. When driving in the cold, I snaked the dryer hose up into my uniform shirt. The resulting warm air inflated my blouse and flowed up over my face. It was nigh heavenly.

Alas, that truck wasn’t mine. When I rotated back to the world, my truck went to somebody else. However, I always held a soft spot for that beat-up old Humvee.