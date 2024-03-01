In Search of the Perfect Packin’ Ruger Single-Action

Ruger Bisley

One of the best things Ruger ever did was introduce the Bisley Model in the mid-1980s. The standard Colt-style Single Action grip frame fits the most hands and works the best up to a point. With 250- to 260-grain bullets at 900–1,000 feet per second, there is no problem. However, for me at least, things get nasty with heavier bullets and greater speeds. Felt recoil increases geometrically.

The Bisley Model helps to alleviate this. John Linebaugh was the first custom gunsmith I know of to embrace the Bisley Model grip frame to handle the recoil of his .500 and .475 Linebaugh cartridges. He also pretty much standardized the 5½” barrel length for several reasons. It packs easily, fits under a pillow or bedroll at night, and the ejector rod housing butts up against the barrel band for the front sight. This prevents it from traveling forward and shearing off the ejector rod screw under recoil.

My first real big bore, I mean really big bore PPP, was built by John Linebaugh on a .357 Magnum Bisley. A new five-shot .500 Linebaugh cylinder oversized to completely fill in the frame window was fitted along with a 5½” barrel. In the past, I’ve shot some really heavy loads from this gun; however, now I am more content with 800–900 fps loads. Jim Stroh started with a Bisley Model, fitting a 5½” heavy barrel along with a full-size five-shot .45 Colt cylinder, and David Clements turned my 1976 Liberty Barreled 5½” Super Blackhawk .44 Magnum into a Bisley Model.

When the Bisley Model was introduced by Ruger, four chamberings were available: .357 Magnum, .41 Magnum, .44 Magnum and .45 Colt. The only barrel length available was 7½”. I tested all four Ruger Bisley Models and subsequently purchased them. They have all now been customized. First, the .357 Magnum Bisley was sent to Gary Reeder along with an extra 9mm cylinder. He re-chambered the auxiliary cylinder to his .356 GNR, a .41 Magnum necked down to .357, totally tuned and tightened it, refinished it as only Gary can do, and embellished it with a few gold inlays. This one has stayed with a 7½” barrel length.

The other three Bisley Models were sent to Ben Forkin to be changed into a caliber mismatched pair and a spare. Ben cut all three barrel lengths to 5½”, totally tuned and tightened the actions, and color case hardened the frames and hammers. Many years ago, all three of these had been fitted with exquisitely custom walnut stocks by the late Charles Able; these were maintained. These are now three of my favorite single-action sixguns, and I do like the advantage of the New Model actions allowing the safe carrying of six rounds. I am only the caretaker for these three as they belong to the three grandsons.

More recently, Ruger has cataloged five 5½” New Model Blackhawks: a stainless steel .327 Federal Magnum, blued .45 Colt and .44 Specials, and the .44 Magnum is offered as a Super Blackhawk with the standard grip frame in both blued and stainless steel versions. It took quite a while, but Ruger finally offers what really may be the best single-action barrel length of all.

Subscribe To American Handgunner