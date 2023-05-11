Lee Precision Makes Casting Bullets Cheap …

Tips for Lee Molds

When I receive a Lee mold, I make sure all screws and bolts are snug, especially the pivot screw on two cavity molds and the 7/16” bolt on six cavity molds. This ensures the sprue plate is held down firmly, avoiding fins on the base of the bullet.

Next is taking a file and giving the upper inside edge of the mold halves a few strokes, creating an air vent. This is worth your time alone for pouring great bullets. It allows air bubbles to escape, giving the bullet a good fill-out when the alloy fills the cavity, discouraging voids or air pockets before it solidifies. No need to go overboard. Air doesn’t need much space to escape.

Lee molds now have alignment pins on their two cavity molds and have always had them for their six cavity molds. Any metal-on-metal contact needs lubricant to avoid galling, sticking or wear. A simple birthday candle works perfectly. Just dab the alignment pins. It doesn’t take much and lasts for months. When they start getting sticky again, give her a little dab. A dab on the sprue plate hinge screw, or bolt, is also good to keep things moving freely.

Lastly, should your mold seize up from your alloy hardening, do not force it with the sprue cut-off handle. Place your mold in a vise and use a wooden dowel and hammer to tap your sprue plate open. Your mold will appreciate it by not breaking your sprue pivot arm.

I hope you take the plunge and start casting your own bullets. You’ll learn a lot while saving money and have more freedom by casting your own bullets whenever you need them.

Remember, don’t be a price snob! I wouldn’t lead you down the wrong path. I have many Lee Precision molds I love just as much as some of my expensive custom molds. Like anything in life, treat them right, and they’ll treat you well in return. I get a bigger kick out of my Lee cast bullets out-shooting anything else I’ve cast, regardless of what mold I used.

It’s hard putting a price tag on quality, but we can thank Lee for that. Sometimes inexpensive isn’t cheap; it’s the best bargain out there!