New Guns and Gear for 2025

Every year, when it’s cold out, even in Las Vegas, the faithful gather at the Sands Convention Center to swap every known virus and a few clearly yet to be discovered. Amongst all that, 2,800 gun, outdoor and accessory companies pitch their booths and fill them with the latest products to show their wares to prospective retail and wholesale buyers and the firearms industry media (that’s us, among others).

This year was no different. I can’t communicate the scale with currently invented vocabulary. I can say there are 13.9 miles of booths (a real number), and if you attempt to walk by each one, using every waking minute of the show’s four days, you’ll only be able to spend 43 seconds at each before running out of time.

Knowing you likely don’t care about our sore backs and forthcoming viral plagues, here’s a quick look at some new things that caught our wandering eyes.