No More Sugar Coating: The Nation is in Trouble

Good For The Goose ...

The effect on your gun rights is monumental. The U.S. Supreme Court has clearly and repeatedly determined “the people,” as in the Second Amendment and (four other places in the Bill of Rights) is essentially the body politic, those of us legitimately here and subject to our laws, military service, paying taxes, you know — citizens. The idea that foreigners (or partial foreigners) can run for president raises the issue — can illegal aliens legally own guns here? Why not? Aren’t there controls any longer? The largest single category of prohibited people in the NICS background check system are migrants, undocumented workers, paperless people, foreigners — illegal aliens.

I fear this question is no longer meaningful. If a person can sneak in, then go to New York State, where new law enables them to vote — then on what basis can they exercise (or be denied) the right to arms we prize so highly? You think January 6 was an insurrection? We are building the foundation of a real insurrection, a revolt of rights-denied wannabes with no fundamental attachment to this land the rest of us adore.

Jefferson, Madison, Hamilton, Adams and the rest wanted us armed for that dire emergency when resistance to tyranny and the fate of the nation depended on an armed populace (“the people”) capable of repelling invaders, stopping tyranny, enforcing law in the absence of law enforcement and preventing Old Glory from being discarded for flags of cartoons, rainbows and unicorns. We are perilously close.

At the risk of repeating myself, it’s Barack’s surprisingly salient remark, once again, “… cling to your guns and Bibles.” Faith gives strength, but power, that comes from the barrel of a gun. Government exercises that power without qualms, as mass-murderer communist Chinese dictator Mao Tse Tung demonstrated. President Reagan wisely added that power comes from the barrel of a pen, which is what I’m using while any guns near me rest idle. And we need all of these powers more than yet another Supreme Court decision or another statute.

Author and pundit Ken Royce, writing as Boston T. Party (Boston’s Gun Bible, Javelin Press, 2002), pointed out if you depend on the Supreme Court or legislatures for your rights, you’ll be sorely disappointed. They can turn on a dime and ignore rule of law. The only real power is what you personally hold and exercise. It’s no longer Democrats vs. Republicans. It’s government vs. you.

Award-winning author, writer, consultant and musician Alan Korwin has written 14 books, 10 of them on gun law, and has advocated for gun rights for more than three decades. Now writing his 15th book, Why Science May Be Wrong, see his work or reach him at GunLaws.com.

