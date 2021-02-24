The young man was 13 years old, and we met in Room 7 at my urgent care clinic. Room 7 is the Procedure Room. It’s the playroom for me.

The common denominator to everybody I meet in Room 7 is that when they got out of bed that morning, they didn’t expect to be visiting with me before the day was out. I have repaired countless animal bites, chainsaw injuries, facial lacerations, split scalps and a handful of genuine gunshot wounds therein. The young man this day had just survived a most remarkable ordeal.

The kid and his dad had been driving along a rural highway a few miles outside of town when they saw a car run off the road and hit a tree. He had no idea what precipitated the accident. In retrospect, it didn’t matter.

The car struck the tree a mighty blow and the airbags deployed, keeping the female driver and sole occupant from serious harm. However, the vehicle was rightly mangled. The kid and his dad tugged on both doors of the vehicle only to find them jammed shut when the car telescoped into itself during the crash.

Automotive airbags are indeed amazing things. I, myself, have attended several car crash victims whose mortal glimmer would undoubtedly have been snuffed in their absence. They are, however, remarkably violent, typically producing a not insubstantial volume of smoke and debris upon activation. This left the unfortunate woman just a bit dazed. It was then that all involved noticed the flicker of flames underneath the hood. Upon sight, the woman became justifiably frantic.

The kid’s dad ran back to his pickup truck to fetch his tire iron, leaving this 13-year-old kid not six-inches away from a woman who was about to burn to death. The kid banged on the glass with everything he had but to no avail. The tire tool in the pickup truck was buried in some special cubby someplace and his dad was struggling to find it. The interior of the car was now filling with smoke and the kid was helpless. He told me he did what came naturally. He just prayed.