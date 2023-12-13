Boredom And Terror

We caught up on the obligatory family stuff. We were all fairly newly married, and the enigma of children and fatherhood was a common pending mystery. Additionally, there is an ethereal brotherhood borne of corporate suffering. Though we hailed from disparate parts of the country, ours was a kinship most deep.

Old soldiers embrace war with a reluctance borne of experience and wisdom. Young soldiers invariably crave it. As he was the first of many from our motley mob, I was curious regarding his impressions brought back from his time downrange.

Mike was a gun pilot who had deployed to this particular ghastly cesspool as part of a multinational peacekeeping mission. As is so often the case, good intentions launch such endeavors while raw, overwhelming firepower ends them. Politicians seem to take into account every variable save the innately fallen nature of man. It is then left to the soldiers to sort through the details.

The mission had grown invariably tedious. Mike would fly his gunship out to some hover hole or sit inert on the ready pad until they hit bingo fuel or passed the duty off to the next crew. Then they’d pack it in for hot showers and some chow. Repeat as necessary. Then, one day, they got the call.

There were friendly troops in contact, and the earth pigs needed the big stick. Nothing was terribly far away in this tidy corner of hell, so Mike and his wingman were on station in short order. What they found was unfettered chaos replete with friendly casualties, well-armed insurgents, and rampant confusion. Mike spotted a Bad Guy with an RPG, slewed his gun around, and killed the man before he had time to think.

The appearance of American helicopter gunships is a reliable deal breaker in many of your less well-funded war zones, so the insurgents melted away to sow their rampant discord another day. Mike circled over the site of his recent engagement, paying particular attention to the human being he had just torn asunder. The guy had been wearing a brightly-colored shirt that stood in stark contrast to the dirt, gore, and detritus that characterized his recent violent demise.