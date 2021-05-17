A Good Smack in the Hand

Over the past half-century plus I’ve fired virtually every revolver ever offered. I survived most of them with no problem (at least at the time), however, the testing of the relatively lightweight Bisley Model gripped .475 and .500 Linebaugh Maximums required the expending of so much strength and concentration I would shoot in the morning and lie down and rest in the afternoon. They literally made me physically ill. As bad as the recoil of those sixguns were, I was somewhat prepared as I had fired so many thousands of rounds through other heavy recoiling sixguns. However, nothing ever caught my attention as quickly and as thoroughly as the shooting of that first .44 Magnum.

It was in late 1956 and I thought I was at the height of my invincible period of life. I was a seasoned sixgunner, or so I thought. Several of us teenagers who always shot together had gone to Shell’s Gun & Archery Farm for a pleasant time shooting. That was about to change! Shell had one of the first S&W .44 Magnums and rented it at the cost of six rounds for half a buck.

It was, in fact, as Major Hatcher of the NRA had proclaimed, like getting hit in the palm of the hand with a baseball bat. I was determined to eventually conquer the .44 Magnum if it didn’t put me down in the process. It was a long learning curve, but I finally made it. Over the years I’ve shot just about every .44 Magnum, be it DA or SA, single-shot, semi-automatic, bolt action, or lever gun ever chambered in the .44 Magnum. Let’s look at the double actions.