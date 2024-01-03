Revisiting The .41 Special

Split The Difference?

With the .38 Special and .44 Special both being introduced in a period of just over five years, it would’ve seemed natural to split the difference and also come out with the .41 Special. Colt had the .41 Long Colt, which could have been modified to become the .41 Special; however, it was not to be. There was no .41 Special. Several experimenters came very close.

In the 1920s, at least 10 years before the advent of the first official Magnum, the .357, gunsmith Cyril “Pop” Eimer was offering the .40 Eimer Special from his Joplin, Mo. gun shop. Eimer started with Colt Single Actions in either .38-40 or .41 Long Colt. These were neither .38s nor .41 but rather .40s, and they used the same 0.403″ barrels. It only required a new cylinder for his wildcat. The .40 Eimer Special, also known as the .401 Eimer, was made by shortening the .401 Winchester or .30-40 Krag rifle brass to 1.25″ and loaded with 200-grain bullets. At the time, “Fitz,” John Henry Fitzgerald (Mr. Colt) tried to interest his company in chambering the Colt SAA and New Service in Eimer’s .40 but to no avail.

Two well-known names to handloaders who use cast bullets and study the past, Gordon Boser and Ray Thompson, worked with the .40 caliber in the 1930s and 1940s. Boser was a Springville, N.Y. gunsmith whose favorite sixgun cartridge, as so many others at the time, was the .44 Special; however, he wanted more than the Colt Single Action offered with this chambering. Using .401 Winchester brass trimmed to 17/32″, he designed his own bullet, a 195-grain semi-wadcutter offered by Lyman as #401452. Ray Thompson would go on to design four excellent gas check bullets for Lyman. In 1932, Fred Moore, who was the Colt factory superintendent, chambered the Colt Official Police for the .41 Colt Special using 210-grain bullets at up to 1,150 fps. Remington even supplied the ammunition, and although they could’ve had a jump by three years on the S&W .357 Magnum, Colt declined to offer the .41 Colt Special.