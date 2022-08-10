Robert Opel: The Apex Streaker

Never underestimate the lengths humans will go in their misguided efforts to please their particular curious gods. The Adamians, an early offshoot of Christianity, were active in North Africa in the second century. This motley mob actually hailed from the Carpocratian Gnostics, an eclectic religious sect that practiced a type of sensual mysticism by declaring their utter freedom from any moral law. The Adamians strived to recreate the idyllic milieu of the Garden of Eden.

The Adamians practiced “holy nudism” wherein they conducted their religious services entirely in the buff. Attendance waxed and waned, though I suspect there was no shortage of teenaged boys clamoring to demonstrate their coeducational piety. During the Middle Ages the cult experienced a resurgence with the fascinating title Neo-Adamites. Oddly, this seemed to be most popular where it was warm. For obvious reasons, nude churches never quite took hold in places like Alaska and Greenland.

By the 1960s public nudity had taken on a decidedly non-religious connotation. That’s a shame. I rather suspect going to church naked would have been a powerful evangelistic draw during that particularly bizarre period in American history. By the 1970s crashing formal activities while naked was done for its shock value and as a form of political protest. The colloquial term was streaking.