Handloads

One of the perks from the .480 Ruger torture test was the mounds of spent brass Cloessner divvied up among the hardcore handloaders at Lipsey’s, as well as some for Doc and me.

As far as handloads go, I have two favorites using home-cast bullets from Lee Precision and MP Molds. The Lee is a 400-grain LFN design, and the MP Mold is a 385-grain HP, having dual crimp grooves, for either .480 Ruger, or .475 Linebaugh. Powders include Alliant Unique and Hodgdon HS-6.

The loads are simple, providing satisfying results. Ten grains of Unique with the Lee slug runs at 919 fps, while the MP Mold HP runs 971 fps. These are easy recoiling loads, accurate and will knock down just about anything needing it. The Hodgdon HS-6 load is 14.3 grains, with the Lee bullet going 1,096 Fps, while the MP Mold HP goes 1,162 fps.

Lee Precision also makes a dandy 325-grain wide flat nose gas-checked mold allowing one to shoot lighter bullets. Loaded down, it’s great for range practice. Step it up and it’s a dandy whitetail bullet. Ten grains of Unique gives over 1,000 fps. Want slower speeds? Eight grains run about 900 fps. For a faster load try 14.3 grains of HS-6. It clocks at 1,140 fps.

Lastly, RCBS makes a 400-grain “Keith” style bullet and the same data for the 400-grain Lee slug can be used for it. It scratches the nostalgic itch for a traditional SWC slug when one feels like honoring ol’ Elmer. My cast bullets are powder coated and sized .477” with Lee push-thru sizing dies.