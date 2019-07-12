Safe Carry Modes

A Bad Choice

Athird mode I used to see recommended for the 1911 is one I disapprove of thoroughly — magazine loaded, round in the chamber, hammer down or in the half-cock notch. Don’t do it. It’s only marginally faster than carrying with a chamber empty, while it greatly increases the risk of a negligent discharge. The lowered hammer is much more exposed to impact than when it’s fully cocked. In some models, a brisk blow to the hammer (like being dropped), combined with a weak firing pin spring and/or sensitive primer can result in the pistol firing.



Lowering and cocking the hammer manually carries the risk of having the hammer slip from under the thumb. We all think it will never happen to us. Well, it only has to happen once. As the saying goes any vessel carried to the well often enough is bound to get broken.



Lowering the hammer on a live round means both safeties are disengaged and the trigger is pressed — which are the things we do to fire the pistol. When thumb cocking, odds are the pistol will fire if the thumb should slip with the hammer just short of the half-cock notch (or if the notch fails to hold).



Hammer down on a live cartridge introduces a substantial degree of risk while giving very little in return. With cocked and locked, or empty chamber carry, there’s never a need to lower or cock the hammer over a live round. In fact there’s hardly any need to touch the hammer at all. Keep in mind these same ideas apply to the Browning Hi Power too.





