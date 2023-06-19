Sage Advice

It was a glorious spring day at the Lewis & Clark Rifle & Pistol Club, and the Senior Member was in his usual spot. The rifle range was far enough away the shots were only a pleasant accompaniment to his two favorite activities, reading a book and drinking coffee. He glanced up to see young Rodney Patmore headed his way, carrying the coffee pot accompanied by an attractive young woman. Patmore had many traits the old man admired, most notably respect for his elders.

“Let me top off your coffee,” said Rodney. “I’d like you to meet my partner, Patricia Kelly. Call her Pat.” The old man got to his feet and made a courtly bow. “A great honor to meet you. Please, both of you, be seated.” The Sage had not adapted to the times. In his vocabulary, a partner meant a business partner.

The young woman seemed nonplussed, as indeed she was. No one had ever bowed to her before. “Pleased to meet you too,” she said. “Rod speaks highly of you. He says you’ve given him good advice. We were hoping you might have some advice for me.”

“Of course, Miss Kelly, whatever I can do to help.”

“Just a bit of background, Old One,” Rod interjected. “Pat’s taken a firearm safety course, concealed weapon course and has her carry permit. She read my copy of Massad Ayoob’s book In the Gravest Extreme. I’ve suggested a .380 semiauto as her defense weapon and thought to ask what model you recommend.”

“Thank you, young Patmore, though I am sure she is perfectly capable of speaking for herself. Tell me, Miss Kelly, what would be your purpose in carrying a defensive firearm?” She looked astonished again, apparently at being addressed as “Miss Kelly.”

“What? Well … to defend against imminent and unavoidable danger of death or grave bodily harm from an attack by stopping the attacker.”

“Very good. What sort of attackers do you anticipate?”

“I guess muggers, street robbers, rapists, home invaders, terrorists, violent nutters….”