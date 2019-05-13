Selecting Finishes — And Great New Parts!

For a long time in gun manufacturing and ’smithing it was “blue.” Today there are more colors and finishes than in the rainbow. Spray finishes have been a boon to small shops. These finishes offer a variety of colors, along with small start up costs. They also take up less shop space than a bluing set up.



FNIC Industries, creators of Cerakote, offer 150 shades to meet any need, from black to hot pink. A spray and bake ceramic coating is very easy to use, offers the ’smith an easy in-house finish, and when done properly looks good and wears well. All you need is a small low-pressure spray gun and toaster oven for handgun parts. I use the graphite black and flat dark earth colors for law enforcement pistols and have secretly used Tiffany blue for a project.



Cerakote now offers a new Elite series laying down thinner, and is harder after baking than the original H-Series. The Elite “Blackout” color is the best deep black I’ve used, and the thinner finish does not build up in rollmarks or serrations. Cerakote is the go-to finish for polymer pistols.



Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) coatings use a vacuum chamber to vaporize host nitride materials and transfer onto parts. This type of coating is very hard and wear resistant, but is not cheap given the equipment used to produce it. There are many shops providing the service under a variety of names and IonBond is the one I use. The black is very nice and leans toward graphite in color but is super tough. Preparation is key here, as any blemish will show up after coating.