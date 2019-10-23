Shot In The Back

Intersecting Loops

We’ve all heard of the OODA Loop concept, conceived by the great trainer of fighter pilots Col. John Boyd in the mid-20th Century to explain how we react to things. We Oberve: Our first perception of the thing we have to react to. We Orient: What does this mean? We Decide: This is what I now must do. And finally, We Act: At this point, we begin the physical part of our response.



The generally quoted “quarter second” for average reaction time is about right, though some folks are naturally faster or slower. However, this is reaction to anticipated stimulus. Your hand is hovering over the microphone of the timer, ready to slap it the instant you hear the beep you are listening for. You’ve started already at the ”A” of the OODA Loop. The situation we’re talking about here is reaction to unanticipated stimulus. A huge cognitive element is now added, a full OODA Loop. Remember: If you thought he was going to turn away, you wouldn’t have started pulling the trigger at all!



The most thorough studies of reaction to unanticipated stimulus seem to come from traffic safety research. Because of the full OODA required, figure three times as long as anticipated stimulus response, or 0.75 of a single second. In one study in Australia, response to unanticipated stimulus ranged from a low of 0.70 to 1.1 seconds, and some studies have found higher.



The next element is how quickly the opponent can turn away from the pain of your first shots or just the fear of your gun rising up toward him. If he’s quartered to you in a typical fighting posture, his head and upper torso can turn enough in about a quarter second for your bullet to strike behind “lateral midline,” the demarcation line between front and back of head and body used by MDs and attorneys alike. If he’s squarely facing you chest to chest, figure roughly half a second for the movement to take place.

