The Stuff of Nightmares

As part of his day job, my friend was called upon to clear out a small culvert that ran underneath a remote county road. The drainage pipe was just wide enough to accommodate his shoulders so long as he scrunched up a bit. Beavers had built some diabolical structure in the upstream, causing some modest local flooding when it rained generously. On the day in question, all had been dry for some while. My buddy parked his truck nearby and entered the dark tube from the downstream end, equipped solely with a flashlight. There wasn’t another soul for miles.

Now deep into the pipe, he came to the clog. The industrious little monsters had packed the end with sticks, mud and sundry debris. Propping his flashlight where it sort of illuminated the offending detritus, my buddy began disassembling the plug chunk by chunk. As it had not rained in some weeks, the chore was dusty but not muddy.

When he finally pulled enough material free to create a decent-sized hole, what should appear through it but a gargantuan water moccasin? For those who haven’t had the pleasure, Mississippi water moccasins and diabolical, enormous, venomous, toothy monsters. Snake apologists will tell you they are homebodies who are more afraid of us than we are of them. Having had more close encounters with these creatures than I might rightly catalog, I fear I must respectfully disagree. Water moccasins are notoriously grouchy serpents. And this one was slithering straight toward my buddy’s face.

My friend proceeded to shimmy backward at his maximum velocity. He later told me that he felt sure the thing was about to bite him in the eyeball. The sorts of thoughts one entertains under such dire circumstances are fascinating. My pal said he figured that, if bitten, he would simply die on the spot of shock. He lamented that no one knew he had crawled underneath the road. He figured somebody might eventually find his abandoned truck and then assume he had been abducted by space aliens or some such. He postulated that the mystery would finally be revealed come the spring rains when his cold, bloated, snake-bitten corpse might come ignominiously blowing out of the pipe. Alas, both Gent and snake survived the day unscathed.