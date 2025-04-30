Steyr M1912

Basic Mechanics

At first glance, the Steyr-Hahn has a fairly conventional appearance by modern standards, with the magazine housed inside the grip, a full-length slide enclosing the top of the frame, and an exposed hammer. If you were a gun aficionado 123 years ago, you would notice its exterior was similar in general appearance to Colt’s Model 1902 .38 ACP self-loader, which also used a horizontal wedge to link the slide to the recoil spring, the latter housed inside a machined-out pocket in the frame beneath the barrel. Both pistols are locked breech, short recoil, operated. Both had 8-shot magazines. The 5″-barrel Steyr-Hahn’s proprietary 9x23mm (9mm Steyr) cartridge was ballistically similar to the .38 ACP fired in the 6″ barrel Colt. Both shot a 115-grain bullet at around 1,200 fps.

Compared to the Colt M1911, the Steyr-Hahn slide lock release button and manual safety lever are similarly located on the rear left corner of the frame for easy shooting hand thumb operation, but the Steyr’s grip angle is steeper, which causes the gun to point lower than the Colt.

Cosmetics and barrel wedge aside, mechanically, the Steyr-Hahn was vastly different from its Colt peers. The Colt M1902 barrel was hinged to the frame at both the muzzle and breech end, so it remained level as it dropped down to unlock from the slide. The Colt M1911 barrel was hinged to the frame under the chamber only, causing it to tip downward at the rear and upward at the muzzle when unlocking.

In contrast, the Steyr-Hahn barrel wasn’t hinged to its frame at all. It locked and unlocked from the slide by rotating on its longitudinal axis! The barrel had a pair of locking lugs on its upper surface that engaged pockets cut into the slide and an angled turning lug and transverse stop lug on the bottom that engaged a slot and pocket milled into the frame. The Austrians seem to have had a thing for rotating locking mechanisms in firearms, and the Steyr-Hahn reminds me of a pistol version of Ferdinand von Mannlicher’s straight-pull bolt action rifles. The Steyr-Hahn barrel/slide/frame lock-up design was much simpler than Browning’s, had fewer parts, and took up less vertical space, allowing for a lower bore axis and improved control in recoil.