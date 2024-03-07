DT Snake Shot Load

Mike McNett, owner of Doubletap Ammunition, was on hand and introduced a new patent-pending dual-purpose “snake shot” load in both .32 H&R Magnum and .38 Special. The loads consist of a powder charge and, in the .32 case, a 40-grain full wadcutter cast slug, followed by a charge of #9 lead shot and capped with what appears to be a copper gas check.

The .38 Special uses a 50-grain wadcutter slug, which is then charged with #9 shot and capped the same way as the .32 H&R Magnum.

Shot into ballistic gelatin, the lead shot penetrated 2-3″, and the lead projectile penetrated 8-9″ for both loads. McNett stated he designed this load to be useful for either snake or combatant, for those living in snake country and wanting a snake load for their first discharge. Now, it’s unnecessary to cycle your cylinder for your anti-personal round.

Shooting an adversary in the face with either load would be uncomfortable, and a single pellet to an eye would stymie most attacks. Closely followed by the 40- or 50-grain lead slug, depending on caliber, certainly brings more punch to the party. It is an interesting concept, for sure.