These are indeed great days for shooters! Guns are more accurate, many are less expensive, and we have a plethora of aftermarket sights from which to choose. The micro red dot sight is among the most popular with shooters today. It only makes sense for manufacturers to offer guns ready, willing and able to mount these red dot wonders.

Taurus has done just that, announcing the release of the G3 T.O.R.O. — Taurus Optic Ready Option. The G3 optic ready shooter has a slot cut in the slide allowing low mounting of most micro red dot sights. What was once an expensive custom option is now standard factory production. The G3 T.O.R.O. comes complete with four base plates, compatible with the majority of micro sights on the market.

The T.O.R.O. ships with a cover plate installed, as well as steel sights, in case you’re not quite ready for a red dot sight but have a hunch you may want one later on. The G3 T.O.R.O. is very versatile, indeed!