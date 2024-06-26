The 7-1/2" SAA Colt New Frontier

For me, at least, the original Single Action Army is the most eye-pleasing of sixguns. However, in a more practical sense, it needs better sights than the standard hog wallow trough through the top of the frame and post front sight. With the taming of the frontier and the use of firearms more and more for recreation, Colt realized this and, in 1888, fitted the standard Colt Single Action sights to be more conducive to accurate shooting.

The standard model Colt Single Action Army was fitted with a flat-topped frame with a rear sight mounted in a dovetail and adjustable for windage. This was mated up with a front sight adjustable for elevation; both adjustments were relatively crude by today‘s standards. However, they were way above the standard sights then available on the Colt. This was a step forward, but the grip frame and hammer of the Single Action remained unchanged and were still better suited for speed from the holster and gunfighting than for target shooting.

In 1895, Colt made some major improvements by changing the grip frame, hammer, and trigger of the Flat-Top Target Model Single Action. The grip frame now came up higher behind the trigger guard and also on the backstrap so the sixgun would nestle deeper and more securely in the hand. The Single Action grip was designed to slide in the hand under recoil; the new Bisley Model Flat-Top Target was just the opposite — it did not move nearly as much when the gun recoiled. The hammer was changed dramatically; the spur was made wider, and it also rode lower, making it more easily reached for cocking. It was also mated with a trigger, which was not only wider, it was also more curved than the standard trigger. This new single-action sixgun received its name from the famous target range in England.

From 1873 through 1940, almost 357,000 Colt Single Actions were produced. Of these, just over 310,000 were standard model Single Actions while 917 were SAA Flat-Top Target Models. On the Bisley side of the ledger, 976 were in the original Flat-Top Target configuration, while more than 44,000 were standard models. The most popular chambering in both the Bisley and Bisley Target Models was the easy shooting .32-20; the second most popular was the .38-40, followed in order by the .45 Colt and .44-40. In the Standard Model Single Action, the .45 Colt was well ahead of the rest and followed in order by the .44-40, .38-40 and .32-20. The production of all Flat-Top Target Models ended before WWI.