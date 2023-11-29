The Bangalore Torpedo

What’s the hardest thing you’ve ever done? For most of us, that might be a daunting project at work, a particularly onerous scholastic pursuit, or perhaps some self-inflicted physical challenge. Young soldiers in combat, however, take that to a whole new level. There is little in the vast pantheon of human experience more grueling than breaching an enemy’s prepared defenses.

That we as a species invest so much time, effort, and treasure in ripping the very life out of our fellows is honestly pretty darn weird. However, that is indeed our sordid lot. It has forever been thus.

Having spent eight years in uniform myself, I can tell you that some military jobs are tougher than others. Flying helicopters in the Army meant living in a tent and going long periods without a shower. However, that was nothing compared to the year I spent with a light infantry brigade. Grunt life is everything it is rumored to be.

Those guys were not necessarily the sharpest knives in the rack, but they sure had heart. There is a bond among infantrymen that the rest of the world simply cannot understand. That’s because these hard, fit, young troops are called upon to do some very, very difficult things.

What follows is more accurately the responsibility of the combat engineers than the infantry, but the concept is common between the two professions. Even this deep into the Information Age, sometimes the only way to accomplish the mission is to have some brave young stud creep up into the machine gun fire and just do the deed. The fortitude it takes to do that simple thing under fire is simply breathtaking. Now, hold that thought …