Perhaps unintentionally, the Seattle Police Department—an embattled agency with some really good rank-and-file officers I know personally—recently provided information on two arrests that essentially pop the bubble of gun control fanatics who think “one more law” will solve the crime problem.

It’s a federal crime for convicted felons to have firearms. Any notion that so-called “universal background checks” are going to prevent a single bad guy from getting a firearm is seriously misguided.

Earlier this month, members of the department’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit spotted a 25-year-old man wanted by U.S. Marshals. When they took him into custody, they found a stolen handgun. They added this note on the Blotter: “The man is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.”

Two days later, Seattle officers discovered a 46-year-old man “brandishing a handgun while walking around a parking lot, yelling at several people.” That’s hardly the best way to avoid attention, and he got plenty when the cops moved in. The man dropped the gun and ran into a nearby business with police in hot pursuit.

“The suspect is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm,” the Blotter noted.

Seattle is home to a billionaire-backed gun prohibition-lobbying group, plus many, if not most, of the state legislature’s anti-gunners. They should all be required to read the Police Blotter.

https://spdblotter.seattle.gov/2021/05/10/officers-seize-guns-body-armor-and-fake-explosive/