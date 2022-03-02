The Immortal Lawn Mower

Down here in the Deep South the mosquitoes, wisteria, Johnson grass and ragweed all seem to explode at about the same time. We therefore have an annual springtime ritual at my house. The perennial question is whether this might be the year the old lawn mower finally gives up the ghost.

I inherited this high-mileage thing from my grandfather, who died back in the 1990s. There’s no telling how long he had used it before he passed. My grandfather was a legendary specimen. He played tackle on his college football team and worked full time into his seventies. In addition to his lawn mower, I also inherited his rarefied work ethic. It has successfully carried me through five careers thus far.

That would make this lawn mower at least 30 years old. When my grandfather bought it, this was the cheapest, smallest model the local hardware store had in stock. It sports a 3.5-horsepower American-made Briggs and Stratton motor and a pressed steel chassis. I like it because it isn’t festooned with all that frustrating safety stuff with which trial lawyers have cursed us. That and because it belonged to my grandfather.

That little mower is legitimately indestructible. In the decades I have owned it I have replaced all four wheels and infrequently changed the oil. I have had to rebuild the pull cord a couple of times, but that’s really about it.

Appreciate the history of this thing. It sat outside in Alaska under a blue tarp for three years. One year we got 144 inches of snow. The coldest it got was 62 degrees below zero. Throughout it all that little mower just waited, anxiously anticipating the first good cut of springtime. Every spring it started on the first pull.