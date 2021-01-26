The Retro-Guy Code

I'm A Retro-Guy

In light of all the “retro-this” and “retro-that” it suddenly dawned on me I was a “retro” myself. And, as a matter of fact, so are most of the people I know.

With today’s on-going diatribe about “feelings,” and “feng-shui” (whatever that is) and all the other bewildering definitions of people’s, shall we say, “leanings,” I figured it was time to clear the air a bit. As a general rule, gun-people are usually fairly easy to define as reliable, law-abiding, family folks with fairly clear definitions regarding their roles in life. Moms are, well moms and dads are, well, dads. Kids are kids and moms and dads take care of the kids. At least that’s how it was in my house.

Now not to disparage those of you who have elected to take another track in life, I would like to nonetheless point out some obvious facts regarding most of us who enjoy shooting. I’m not saying if you don’t do these sorts of things, you’re not a good American; just that you don’t fit the basic mold. And that’s not a bad thing — usually. Frankly, I’m happy to see anyone out enjoying shooting, hunting, collecting and otherwise messing about with guns and stuff.

I felt it might be nice to sorta’ define what a “Retro-Guy” might be. It would make it easier to simply point at this and say something like: “Ah, here, this is the kinda’ stuff I do.” Feel free to keep a copy in your wallet to help you over those sometimes awkward moments trying to answer the question: “Why do you do that?”