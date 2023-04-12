The Kleptomaniac Postman

Souvenirs

When it was finally time to come home, Eddie took stock of his souvenirs. He kept the sweetheart grip he had fashioned from Plexiglas taken from a downed Fiesler Storch observation plane that bore the beaming visage of his young bride. This grip is one of my most prized possessions today.

He also had a pristine Walther P38, a .25-caliber Beretta 418, and a German MP40 submachine gun. On the trip back across the Atlantic, he used a silver dollar and a jeep battery to silver plate the P38. He then sold the gun to an Army dentist for $400 (about $6,500 today). Somebody stole the MP40 from underneath his bunk. The little Beretta made it home.

Eddie related one gun story that always made his blood boil. At one point, he came across a deuce-and-a-half truck filled to overflowing with captured German weapons. As he felt he might have need of a proper deer rifle upon his return to the World, he spent most of a day sorting through all these old military guns until he found two Mauser Kar98ks that seemed unfired. He then packaged these rifles up carefully and shipped them to himself back home.

When finally Eddie made it back to the obligatory rapturous welcome, he settled into what would now become his life. He had a daughter to acquaint himself with and a new profession to launch. As he went through records, bills, and sundry official mail, he came across the box in which he had packed his two liberated rifles. It was stamped by a post office in New Jersey and was markedly lighter than it had been when he had shipped it.

Tearing into the parcel, he found the guns gone. In their place was an official notice from the post office. It explained that the guns were indeed his to claim but that he would need to retrieve them in person from the post office that had processed the package in New Jersey. He lived in Mississippi. As he had just returned from a war zone and had not seen his family in nearly three years, this seemed fairly impractical.

Eddie forever harbored bitterness toward that nameless kleptomaniac postman. He only halfway joked that this unidentified public servant was likely very much enjoying the use of his two captured German rifles. It was no doubt an ignoble end to what should have become some simply priceless souvenirs.

