The Lazy Man’s Guide to Cleaning Revolvers

Indecent Exposure

As a rookie copper in 1985, we shot roughly 6,000 rounds of ammo during our academy class. It was here I became well versed in the cleaning of guns. I even learned about the Lewis Lead Remover when my bullets started tumbling after my bore had become so fouled from the soft lead practice ammo we shot.



I’m sure it was low-bid factory fodder. I don’t even remember the name of it, but I do remember how dirty it shot, leading something fierce. It provided a target-rich environment for learning how to properly clean a revolver after each shooting session.



It wasn’t long before my fellow classmates started complaining about having to scrub out six — count them, six — chambers in the cylinder, plus the barrel. This point was really reinforced when we transitioned to 9mm semi-autos 5 years later and saw how easy they were to clean.



The method I’m going to pass on to you is so ridiculously easy, you’re going to say, “Now why didn’t I think of that?” For you old-timers, you’ll just nod your head in agreement and say, “Yup, been doing that for years. Tell us something we don’t already know.”

