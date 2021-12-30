The Presidential Light

Our President needs some kind of indicator light. It need not be anything terribly complicated. It can just be a little digital addition to the bottom left corner of the screen whenever he is speaking. It could just shine either red or green. It would be there to let the American people know whether he’s lying or not.

After twenty years in Afghanistan the place was acutely stable. There admittedly remained a small contingent of troops still in-country, but we had gone months without a significant attack against US interests. Afghan girls went to school. The chaos seemed acutely in check. However, the President needed a photo op. He wanted American forces out of Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of 9/11. He even announced his intentions in advance.

Our opponents in Afghanistan may be feral cavemen, but they’re not stupid. They live like it’s the Dark Ages and have raised institutional oppression to an art form. There are places in Afghanistan where people have been killed for listening to music.

In some places women are not allowed to go outside unless they are swathed head to toe in a bedsheet and accompanied by a male relative. Imagine what that must be like, to realize that you will never again feel the sun on your skin. Afghan dermatologists would be out of a job —if Afghanistan had any dermatologists.

Anyway, the President decided it was time to take our toys and go home, so he told everybody as much. When the appointed day arrived, Afghanistan just sort of imploded. People compare it to our departure from Saigon, but this was hugely worse. After we left in 1975, Vietnam started making sneakers. I can’t see the Taliban following such a benign course. We just gifted an entire nation’s worth of state-of-the-art military hardware to a group of unwashed terrorists who still want to kill us. What could possibly go wrong?