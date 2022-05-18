The Relentless Pursuit of Academic Excellence

I came of age in a small town in the era before the internet. Back then when a kid was trying to figure out what he or she wanted to do for a living we just had to ask around or maybe consult the World Book Encyclopedia. In my case I liked to build things, so I figured mechanical engineering might be a good fit.

I reported to mechanical engineering school expecting to learn how to operate a machine shop and make stuff. It turned out that’s a machinist. Mechanical engineering was actually seven semesters of calculus. The only reason I didn’t quit was that I didn’t realize quitting was a thing you could do. My parents raised me that way.

After engineering school I entered the Army as a Lieutenant and spent the next eight years flying Uncle Sam’s helicopters. After travelling the globe making the world safe for democracy I came to appreciate that I could be a husband and father or I could be an Army helicopter pilot, but I couldn’t be both. I then left the military service for medical school. Along the way I bought a word processor, so here we are.

Med school was hard, but engineering school was horrible. Med school is drinking out of a firehose. There is so much information you cannot hope to learn it all in the time allotted. Mechanical engineering school gave me some basic concepts and then expected me to use these tools to solve complex tasks. In retrospect it taught me to think analytically.

Mine was a relatively small engineering program. We started out with fifty-six freshman and graduated seven. Among the survivors, only one other guy and I spoke English as a primary language. In the entirety of the engineering school there were no girls. It’s way better today.

Not meaning to toot my own horn unduly, but everybody knows that it takes an intellectual powerhouse to do stuff like that. Engineering training and medical school must require academic prowess that is well beyond that of normal folk. Such mad book skills would inevitably yield phenomenal grades, right? Well, not necessarily. I’m living proof that an average guy can become a mechanical engineer and survive medical school on the strength of a silver tongue and a simply breathtaking work ethic.