The Ruse and Fall of Gun Controllers

Wants Needs

Mess media still asks why anyone needs an AR-15 or 30-round magazines. What kind of reporters are these? Years later, they still don’t know?

First, it’s not about need — that’s the communist model — where someone decides and is in charge of what you need, telling you what you can have. Shoes, food, fuel, heating … doled out by “officials.”

The question is, really, why would anyone want an AR-15 or 30-round magazine? That’s easy because millions of Americans obviously want and have them. Why? For the same reasons police do! And these so-called reporters still don’t know. It’s for safety. And protection. You and your neighbors are the true first responders. Authorities are typically backup when they act (if dark-side politics don’t impede them). Criminals act when police aren’t present.

More ammo is safer. Running dry when the need is high can make you die. And because AR-15s work so well — they’re reliable, easy to maintain, accurate, customizable and American-made — of course, people want them, the same as authorities do.

And now we’re at the heart of the matter because so-called “news” media people have become among the greatest threats to American freedom we face. They lie, deceive, slant and keep hard facts from you — with a smile, makeup and good hair.

The Bradys claim we’ve stopped two million criminals from getting guns — and we have their names and addresses on signed forms. Where are they? Why do we still have 7,000 murders in inner cities every year? And few arrests?

It’s the perpetual ruse of gun control. It’s not about guns, it’s about control.

Award-winning author, writer, consultant and musician Alan Korwin has written 14 books, 10 of them on gun law, and has advocated for gun rights for more than three decades. Now writing his 15th book, Why Science May Be Wrong, see his work or reach him at GunLaws.com.

