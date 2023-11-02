Real Cowboy Loads

Around this same timeframe, a cowpuncher from Oregon/Idaho started his own experiment with the large “N” frame sixguns. Designing his own cast slug and using Dupont #80 powder early on, he eventually settled on Hercules 2400 powder for his final load. His bullet, known as Lyman/Ideal 358429 weighed 173 grains. His load was 13.5 grains of 2400 loaded in .38 Special brass.

The cowboy’s bullet was designed to provide maximum powder capacity with crimp groove placement. This meant the nose of the slug was near the end of the cylinder. The slug was also aerodynamic, maintaining accuracy for shots stretching several hundred yards.

The current 2400 manufactured by Alliant has a slightly faster burn rate, so it’s recommended to drop the charge to 13.0 grains of 2400. As always, work up to this point with your gun. My own guns shoot cast bullets from a vintage ’70s Lyman 358429 mold around 1,260 fps, depending on barrel length. It indeed packs a wallop and is extremely accurate.

Of course, the cowboy we’re talking about is none other than Elmer Keith. His early work with the .38 Special led to the first magnum a few years later — the .357.