The Sixgunner Three Old Colts

As we look back at sixgun history, we can see a decades-long race between Colt and S&W to be the “firstest with the mostest.”

Colt was the first to offer a viable and truly usable repeating pistol with their 1836 Paterson. This was a percussion pistol — the user had to load powder and ball in each cylinder chamber and then place a cap on each nipple on the back of the cylinder.

Colt officially ignored any thought of fixed ammunition, so S&W emerged in the 1850s with the first .22 pistol — a seven-shot, tip-up pocket pistol. These were used as hideout guns, especially by officers during the Civil War, while Colt sold hundreds of thousands of Dragoons, 1851 Navies and 1860 Army percussion pistols to the military.

After the war, S&W offered the first big-bore cartridge firing sixgun in late 1869 with its .44 American, a top-break design. The United States Army was very interested in this first .44.

Colt countered by converting some of their percussion pistols to Cartridge Conversions, then offered the 1871–72 Open-Top, and then in 1873, one of the grandest sixguns of all time came from Colt — the Single Action Army. S&W also brought out their Model #3 Russian, followed by the New Model #3, both grand .44 single-action sixguns.

Colt began looking at the idea of providing a pistol that could be fired by only pulling the trigger, a design we normally call double action today. Colt was the first with the 1877 Lightning and Thunderer in .38 Long Colt and .41 Colt, respectively. These were basically miniature single actions with a double-action trigger added. One year later, Colt brought out their 1878 Double Action, which was the same size as their single action. It had a double-action trigger, but just like the 1877 Model, cartridges were ejected one at a time with an ejector rod and then replaced one at a time.

Meanwhile, S&W added a double-action trigger to their New Model #3. With its top-break design and simultaneous ejection, the S&W was much faster to load and unload than the Colt.

What we think of as double action sixguns today with swingout cylinders for loading and unloading began to appear in the late 1880s with the Colt Navy and Colt Army sixguns. In 1896 S&W began to produce the double-action revolver, which became the Military & Police in 1899, to be chambered in .38 Special one year later.

While S&W was concentrating on their .38 Special, which we now know as the K-Frame, Colt came forth with the first big bore double action revolver — the New Service — in the late 1890s. S&W would counter in late 1907 with their first N-Frame, the New Century or, as we know it better today, the Triple-Lock. That also brought a new chambering, .44 Special. From that time until the eve of WWII, adherents of each design lined up to proclaim their choice as the best big-bore double action.