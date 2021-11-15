The Sixgunner: Playing Favorites — .32 Magnum Sixguns Part II

Did you ever have one of those weekends when everything seems to come together? My friend and fellow Shootist, Fermin Garza of the Corpus Christi Police Department, found a couple Bisley Model .32 Magnums in Arizona a few years back. Bisley Model .32 Magnums are not easy to find and here we had both an adjustable-sighted and a fixed-sighted version. I made arrangements for them to be shipped to my dealer and while there discovered another .32 Magnum — a 4-5/8″ Single-Six. After several years of not being able to find a single Ruger .32 Magnum, I now had a trio of these excellent little sixguns.

I didn’t fire any of them before sending them to Gary Reeder in Flagstaff with instructions to turn them into something special. Both of the Bisley Models were fitted with new 7-1/2″ barrels while the Single-Six was turned into a true long-range sixgun with a 9-1/2″ barrel. Gary also put my name on all three and finished them in the high polished blue he is so well known for — nobody does it better. Both of the Bisley Models already had steel grip frames. When they came back, I removed the alloy frame from the Single-Six and fitted it with a brass grip frame to add a little weight in the back and change the balance. With my favorite 8.5 grains of #2400 under the Hornady 100 grain JHP it runs 1,065 fps and groups five shots in ½.″ The adjustable sighted Bisley Model prefers the Speer 100 JHP over the same powder charge for just under 1,100 fps and a 7/8″ group. I call them superb varmint pistols.