Colt dropped the single action from production prior to World War II and announced it would never be produced again. Beginning in the early 1950s, I believe, Turner Kirkland of Dixie Gun Works and Val Forgett of Navy Arms began importing replicas of black powder arms, percussion revolvers and percussion and flintlock long guns. I had one of the early replicas of the .44 Remington 1858 and it was a pretty good shooting sixgun. When it came to replicas of cartridge-firing revolvers the road was rocky for a long time.



Colt did resume producing the Single Action Army in late 1955, and one year earlier, Great Western started making American-made replicas in Los Angeles. They had gone into business being reassured Colt would not be bringing back the Single Action Army and when they did, Great Western did not last very long.



In the early 1970s I wanted a Colt New Frontier badly, however with three young kids money was tight. So I took a less expensive path and bought a copy of the New Frontier, a Uberti Buckhorn .357 Magnum with a 71/2" barrel. I thought this would satisfy my desire for a New Frontier, however all it did was to prove once again “cheap is too expensive.”



The finish was second rate, the case hardening was poorly done, the action was gritty and it may have been a good shooter, however I’ve always had a hard time shooting something well when it didn’t look so well. I also have never been able to enjoy all the Spaghetti



Westerns of the time period as the guns were so obviously Spaghetti guns. It was definitely time for an improvement in replica Western sixguns.