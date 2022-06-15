The Theory Of Special Relativity …

The Setting

I was stationed in Alaska flying CH47D helicopters. Mine was the coolest job in the history of jobs. The missions were real, the operational environment delightfully challenging, and my comrades literally without peer. It was a seriously good time.

The mission this day took us to Bettles, Alaska. Bettles is a tiny little community above the arctic circle. The town of Bettles is about as big as your typical living room. However, it did have a cozy hunting lodge collocated with the little airstrip. Well-heeled folks from outside frequently summered up there chasing game and basking in the innate beauty of the place. In this particular case, however, we were there in February. It was forty-five degrees below zero.

Everything in Bettles came in by air. I have no idea how they could actually refuel our gigantic Army helicopters. There’s honestly no telling what that cost. If you were paying taxes back then, sincerely and from my heart, thanks.

We shut the aircraft down and headed into the lodge in search of grub. It had already been a long day, and we were famished. The inside of the place was expansive but warm and sported a few picnic tables along with the obligatory gigantic taxidermied grizzly bear. On one wall there was a window that led into the modest kitchen. Adjacent this window was a menu posted on the wall. The same lady who stood ready to take our orders was obviously the one who prepared the food.

I studied the menu earnestly and made my selection. Stepping up to the window I greeted the Alaskan women with my characteristic good cheer.